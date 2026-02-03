Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF $CHPS Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Free Report) by 9,687.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CHPS opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics. CHPS was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

