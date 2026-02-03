Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $134.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.88.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

