iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 193,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVW opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.