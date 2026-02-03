Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,598 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 74,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

