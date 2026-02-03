Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,194.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,744,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,815 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,310,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.