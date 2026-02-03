Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF $CZA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CZA opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $115.18.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index). The Index is comprised of 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of mid-capitalization common stocks, including master limited partnerships (MLPs), and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.