5,345 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Acquired by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.