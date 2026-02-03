Performa Ltd US LLC Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYLB

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 14.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

