Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,597 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 8.1% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of CyberArk Software worth $197,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.63.

Shares of CYBR opened at $427.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.26 and its 200 day moving average is $459.70. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

