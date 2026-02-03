AGF Management Ltd. Takes $20.39 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 37,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $69,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,202.93. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

