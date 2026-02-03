Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 991.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.5% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6,626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 621,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 612,022 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 261,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.