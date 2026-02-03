Peterson Wealth Services Buys 5,482 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3,915.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Office Research LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 130,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 893,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.