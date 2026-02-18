Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of Fair Isaac worth $4,593,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,349.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,585.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,592.32. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,280.86 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.14.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

