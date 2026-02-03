Tsfg LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,463,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 4.0%

IAU stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

Positive Sentiment: Major banks maintain long?term bullish targets for gold (supporting eventual recovery and institutional demand).

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

