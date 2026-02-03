Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,468 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

