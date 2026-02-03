Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $582.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

