Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

