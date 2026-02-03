First Citizens Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 63,687 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

