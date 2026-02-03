Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,911 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

