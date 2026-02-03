TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Invests $802,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,749,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,105,000 after acquiring an additional 275,464 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 96,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $7,986,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.08 and a one year high of $99.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

