Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,783,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $215.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $223.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

