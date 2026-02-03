Callan Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

