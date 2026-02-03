New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,362 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 743.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,890 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,941,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after buying an additional 242,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 344.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $134.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

