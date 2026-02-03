Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $83.83 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $83,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $413.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.55.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $342.01 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.94 and its 200-day moving average is $329.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

