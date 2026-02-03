Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stake Increased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

