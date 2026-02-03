Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 26,218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,992,000 after buying an additional 345,906 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,194,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,160,000 after buying an additional 238,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,009,000 after buying an additional 236,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,821,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,401,000 after acquiring an additional 217,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

