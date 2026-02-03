Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 32,685 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

More abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

(Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.