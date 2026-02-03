Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 32,685 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.
More abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Major Wall Street houses still expect gains for precious metals over the medium term, suggesting today’s drop could be a buying opportunity for SIVR holders. What to Know About the Wild Swings in Gold and Silver
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary argues the selloff reflects positioning and forced liquidations rather than a change in demand fundamentals — a dynamic that can produce sharp rebounds benefiting SIVR. Gold, silver rout was about positioning, not fundamentals – Société Générale
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists (UBS and others) describe the move as a correction inside a larger bull market, implying longer-term support for silver ETFs like SIVR. Silver and gold moves a correction and bull case not broken, says UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicians note silver is attempting a rebound back above key levels (near $80/oz); a sustainable recovery would help SIVR but momentum remains uncertain. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Attempts To Rebound After Brutal Sell-Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describes choppy, volatile trading in metals — volatility increases both downside risk and short-term trading opportunities for SIVR. Gold, silver lower in choppy, volatile trading
- Negative Sentiment: Policy headlines — notably discussion of President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed — are being cited as a catalyst for the liquidity-driven unwind that pressured silver and SIVR. How to trade the market spiral as investors dump gold, silver and oil
- Negative Sentiment: The selloff has been severe: spot silver plunged and mining stocks led declines, a dynamic that directly depresses demand for silver ETFs and increases redemption/selling pressure. Gold, silver and copper sell-off deepens
- Negative Sentiment: Structural dislocations in the silver market and the record one-day percentage moves have forced some buyers to take losses, amplifying short-term downside for SIVR. The Silver Market Is Messed Up. These Buyers Are Feeling the Pain.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.