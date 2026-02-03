Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after buying an additional 427,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after acquiring an additional 616,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,370,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $380.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

