iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Shares Sold by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 2.0% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,877,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,293,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $10,504,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 539,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,916,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 358,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $191.56.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

