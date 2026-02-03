Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $990,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.