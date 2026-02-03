Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $31.49 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

