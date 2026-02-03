Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,804 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWN stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $200.74. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

