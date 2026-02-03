Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,672.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,403,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,276,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VTV opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average of $187.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

