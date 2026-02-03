McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3,178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,161.66. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,824. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

