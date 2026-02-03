Rit Capital Partners PLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,320,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 7.1% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

