Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 161,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

