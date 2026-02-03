Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.63 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

AMD stock opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

