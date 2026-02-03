Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Rambus comprises 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,725.90. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.53. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $135.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

