Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

TSE ATZ opened at C$114.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.65. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$36.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

