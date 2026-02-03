Critical Contrast: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) & Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Radiopharm Theranostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Radiopharm Theranostics 1 0 2 2 3.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.30%. Radiopharm Theranostics has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.73%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Radiopharm Theranostics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.69 million 1.48 -$63.12 million ($22.38) -0.26 Radiopharm Theranostics $3.63 million 16.75 -$24.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Radiopharm Theranostics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Radiopharm Theranostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Radiopharm Theranostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -94.22% -50.56% Radiopharm Theranostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radiopharm Theranostics beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.

