Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3,385.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Announced U.S. manufacturing expansion to support higher-volume production and speed delivery for breakthrough therapies — improves supply resilience for Mounjaro/Zepbound and future launches. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) expands US manufacturing and advances breakthrough therapies
- Positive Sentiment: Ventyx Biosciences set a March 3 vote on a $14/share cash merger with Lilly — an acquisition could add early?stage assets and talent to Lilly’s oncology/rare disease pipeline, with potential near-term dilution but longer-term portfolio upside. Ventyx Biosciences Sets March 3, 2026 Vote on Eli Lilly $14-Per-Share Cash Merger
- Positive Sentiment: Entered a strategic collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines to broaden immuno?oncology and discovery capabilities — partnership accelerates access to novel modalities and external innovation. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Forms Strategic Collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and a higher price target were published this week — supports near?term sentiment and valuation narratives. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage previews and analyst notes ahead of Q4 earnings highlight GLP?1 demand (Mounjaro, Zepbound) but flag watch items — earnings will be the immediate catalyst for guidance and margin commentary. What’s in Store for These 5 Pharma Bigwigs This Earnings Season?
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings analyst piece weighs buy/hold/sell arguments: strong GLP?1 sales versus emerging oral competition and pricing risk — positions vary by investor time horizon. Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold Lilly Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis on using GLP?1 platform strength to build a broader pipeline — indicates management is leveraging core capabilities to diversify revenue streams beyond obesity/diabetes. Eli Lilly Uses GLP 1 Strength To Build Broader Drug Pipeline
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports U.S. GLP?1 prices are falling amid intensifying competition and cash?pay entrants — this could compress near?term revenue growth and margin expectations for Lilly and peers. Obesity market sales potential tightens as Novo and Lilly enter new era
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
See Also
