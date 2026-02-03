Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3,385.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,043.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.39 and its 200-day moving average is $892.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

