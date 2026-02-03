Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,297,000 after buying an additional 4,963,926 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,997 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,766 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,989,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 816,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after purchasing an additional 786,693 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

