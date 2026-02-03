Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 11,594 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $137.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

