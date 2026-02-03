Callan Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,458,000 after buying an additional 1,838,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,444,000 after buying an additional 1,706,343 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.