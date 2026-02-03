Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 681.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

