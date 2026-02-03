TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,504.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $509,875,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,541,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,512,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

