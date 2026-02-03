Tsfg LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12,242.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

