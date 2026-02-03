Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $3,280,925.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,879.55. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 126,625 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $11,996,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,523,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,339,611.16. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 306,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.