Short Interest in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Rises By 49.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,533,704 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 49,211,764 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,646,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,646,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $6,309,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 787,062 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $7,441,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 683,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 169,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 676,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.