Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Get Life360 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Life360 has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 170.15 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,659.71. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Haro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $7,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 861,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,847,531.75. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 605,351 shares of company stock valued at $46,442,822.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $60,369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 459,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.